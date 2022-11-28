Music notes: Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Gwen Stefani, Lady Gaga and Madonna

Selena Gomez had a sweet reunion with BLACKPINK and tossed it back to their 2020 collaboration “Ice Cream.” She captioned the Instagram photos, “Selpink chillin,” which is a reference to the sultry song’s lyrics. ﻿

Is﻿ Dua Lipa﻿ about to collaborate with﻿ Mick Jagger﻿? She shared a series of Instagram photos of her and the Rolling Stones legend at the studio. She also used the caption “Sweeeet weeeek.” She has yet to clarify what this means, but fans think the two have a song coming out. That shouldn’t be all that surprising considering Dua’s ultra successful “Cold Heart” collab with Elton John.

Gwen Stefani﻿ will be assisting ﻿Pink﻿ at her BST Hyde Park shows in London. The venue, where Pink will play two headlining shows, confirmed the good news on Twitter. The shows will be held in June 2023.

Lady Gaga might need a refresher on how to do a Boomerang after fans noticed something off with the Black Friday ad for her beauty line on Instagram. A fan captured the bizarre video of Gaga making the same gesture over and over, thus sparking theories she was being deliberately campy — or doesn’t know how to make a Boomerang.

﻿Over the Thanksgiving holiday, Madonna﻿ shared rare photos of herself with her six children, who range in age from 26 to 10. She captioned the Instagram collection, “What I’m thankful for…………”

