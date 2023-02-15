Music notes: Selena Gomez, David Guetta, Demi Lovato, Sam Smith, Harry Styles and more

Selena Gomez is thrilled to be featured in Vanity Fair and raved on Instagram how she’s dreamed of being on its cover since she was young. “Thank you for making this girls dream a reality,” she wrote.

David Guetta believes artificial intelligence’s influence in music will only grow, telling BBC, “I’m sure the future of music is in AI. For sure. There’s no doubt. But as a tool.”

Demi Lovato‘s song for Scream 6, “Still Alive,” arrives March 3. They shared the single’s promo art on Instagram.

Olivia Wilde raised eyebrows on Valentine’s Day after sharing a portion of a letter author John Steinbeck wrote to her Instagram Story. The excerpt reads, “There are several kinds of love. One is a selfish, mean, grasping, egotistical thing which uses love for self-importance. This is the ugly and crippling kind.” Fans are theorizing she was throwing shade at Harry Styles three months after they broke up.

Sam Smith toned down their performance of “Unholy” at the 2023 BRIT Awards, but NME reports 106 complaints about the performance were filed to Ofcom, the United Kingdom’s TV, radio and video regulating body. It wasn’t known what people were complaining about.

Speaking of Sam, Page Six reports Sam is dating fashion designer Christian Cowan and was seen front row at his Tuesday runway show at New York Fashion Week.

Behati Prinsloo shared how she spent her Valentine’s Day: husband Adam Levine wasn’t in the photo collage, but his Maroon 5 bandmate James Valentine and his new wife, Alexis Novak, were. The pair, who were dressed as a bride and groom, eloped last week. Behati did share a close-up of a bouquet of roses, but she cropped out the card.

