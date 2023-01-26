Music notes: Selena Gomez, Charlie Puth, Rihanna, Pink, Coldplay and Zara Larsson

Did Selena Gomez confirm a new album? Fans are freaking out over how she captioned an Instagram post, which reads, “3.” They’re taking it as the official word that Selena’s next studio album is on the way. Selena has three albums so far: Stars Dance, Revival and Rare. Selena has yet to announce a title or release date.

Charlie Puth is working on a new song and we might have a doorbell to thank for it. The singer, who’s notorious for incorporating real-life sounds into his music, posted a video of him hitting a wall with the demo — until the doorbell rings and gives him an idea for a new note. No word on the song’s title or when he’ll release it.

A TikTok pastor who claims he died and went to hell also claims Rihanna‘s music is a hit with the demons there. Gerald Johnson said his soul left his body and entered hell in 2016, and he saw demons singing Rihanna’s songs. Rihanna has not responded to the now-viral video, which has over 4 million views.

Pink‘s new song “Trustfall” comes out at midnight and the song’s official music video comes out Friday at 9 a.m. ET. Also, The Script announced she added them and GAYLE to her Summer Carnival tour later this year. Tickets are on sale now.

Coldplay is heading to Saturday Night Live and will be the musical guest on the show airing February 4. This marks the seventh time they’ve taken over studio 8H. The Last of Us ﻿star Pedro Pascal will serve as the night’s host.

Zara Larsson released her new song “Can’t Tame Her,” the title track of her upcoming third album, and also premiered its music video on MTV Live. This single, which is bursting with retro ’80s synths, celebrates independence.

