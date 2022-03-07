Music notes: Selena Gomez, Alanis Morissette, Joe Jonas, The Chainsmokers and more

Amy Sussman/WireImage

﻿Selena Gomez﻿ has opened up the waiting list to her upcoming mental health service, Wondermind, which she says is “coming soon!” Selena told her Instagram fans to sign up now “so you can be the first to know the official launch date.” The platform aims to normalize conversations about mental health.

Alanis Morissette is warning fans to get ready for some big news. Taking to her Instagram story on Monday, the “Ironic” singer teased, “Some exciting news I can’t wait to share with you tomorrow at 10 am ET/ 7am PT.” She hinted what she has in store by using a music notes, microphone, sparking heart, ticket, guitar and looking-eyes emoji.

﻿Joe Jonas “wanted to challenge” French soccer player ﻿Lisa Zimouche﻿, but he was in over his head. In a hilarious video, set to ﻿DNCE﻿’s new song “Dancing Feet,” Joe tries showing off his moves but Lisa uses her fancy footwork to steal the ball and score a goal. Joe, faking humiliation, politely applauds the freestyle footballer.

﻿The Chainsmokers ﻿revealed in a new TikTok how they created their 2015 hit, “Roses.” “This session is from March 3, 2015,” ﻿Drew Taggart﻿ ﻿explained in the video before breaking down the song’s elements, which include ﻿Alex Pall ﻿putting together a bass line over a drum beat and ﻿ROZES﻿’ vocals. The two captioned the video, “7 years ago… damn” and added “shoutout to the day ones. Love you guys.”

﻿Britney Spears ﻿can add ﻿Nicki Minaj﻿ ﻿﻿to her growing list of supporters. Britney shared another video of herself dancing and semi-apologized for posting so many similar clips. “I know I’m not the best dancer,” she admitted before going on to explain why dancing is helping her heal. Nicki was having none of that and commented, “Not the best dancer? BRITNEY! PUT YOUR CROWN BACK ON & LEAVE IT THERE BABY!!!!!! you ARE the best dancer!!! Settled that, what’s next?”

