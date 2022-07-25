Music notes: OneRepublic, Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Post Malone and more

﻿OneRepublic﻿ is heading to Austria and New Zealand for a new tour that kicks off in March. The Live in Concert series includes rapper Masked Wolf, who unveiled the new tour leg. The trek will run for five dates.

﻿Ed Sheeran ﻿crashed ﻿Snow Patrol﻿’s set at the Latitude 2022 festival on Sunday night. Why? Band pianist ﻿Johnny McDaid﻿ is Ed’s longtime song co-writer. Snow Patrol and Ed helped close out the major music event by performing “Bad Habits” together, as well as the band’s hit “Just Say Yes.

﻿Dua Lipa﻿’s “Levitating” collaborator ﻿DaBaby﻿ is clarifying reports he was paid $350,000 to feature on the song. Speaking on the Full Send podcast, he said he thinks she paid him $300,000. DaBaby’s credit was removed from the track following his Rolling Loud rant in 2021 that critics deemed homophobic.

Joe Jonas wants Oreo to come out with a Frosted Animal Cookie flavor — you know, the treats with the pink frosting and sprinkles on them? He shared a fake image of what the Oreo cookies would look like to his Instagram Stories.

The Eurovision song contest, which brought us ﻿Måneskin, will not be hosted in Ukraine despite the country winning this year’s competition. Billboard reports the United Kingdom will host Eurovision in its place because of the ongoing war with Russia.

Doja Cat revealed she just got her “first tattoo ever” — but fans are calling her bluff. The singer shared a photo to her Instagram and fans say the “Sex Goddess” ink on her bum looks like a temporary tattoo — or a sticker. This has led to several tattoo artists to say in the comments they will happily give her a real one.

Speaking of Doja, Post Malone released the “I Like You (A Happier Song)” music video. He winds up getting sucked into his painting and meets Doja in a grassy field.

