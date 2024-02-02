Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus and more

A group of celebrities tried their hand at reciting Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Bad Idea, Right?” for a game of Lyrical Improv with W Magazine. In the video released Friday, Teyana Taylor, Callum Turner, Julia Garner and more spoke the lyrics to the song, including Olivia’s fellow High School Musical star Zac Efron. Zac starred as Troy Bolton in the original films, while Olivia played Nini in HSM: The Musical: The Series. “I know Olivia Rodrigo,” Zac says in the video. “I don’t know any of her songs by heart or anything.”

Camila Cabello has entered her blond era. The singer debuted her new hair color in an Instagram video on Thursday. “it’s time >:),” Camila captioned the post. The video was filmed on a camcorder, and features Camila wearing a white T-shirt while sporting wet hair and black eyeliner. If you’re hoping the change signals new music is on the way, you’re in luck. An insider confirmed to Page Six that Camila’s hair color update marks the start of a new era in her music career.

Miley Cyrus was active on Instagram on Friday. The Grammy nominee changed her profile picture and also posted a new photo. The pics are from the same photo shoot, with Miley dressed in a black bra and matching high-waisted bottoms. She also wears black sunglasses and has her hair windswept for maximum volume.

We now have the official trailer for the Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black. The film, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, stars Marisa Abela as the late singer. “I want people to hear my voice,” Abela says as Winehouse in the trailer. “And just forget their troubles for five minutes.”

