Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello and more

Olivia Rodrigo revived the ’90s by covering No Doubt‘s hit “Just a Girl” during the Philadelphia stop on her SOUR Tour. A fan caught video of the surprise cover of the Gwen Stefani-led band’s 1995 hit. Olivia previously covered Avril Lavigne‘s “Complicated” on tour, and the pop-punk singer crashed her Toronto show. Fans are hoping Gwen will do the same.

It’s now easier to get your hands on Lady Gaga‘s Haus Laboratories Beauty Line. The Grammy winner announced on Instagram that “select” Sephora stores will start selling the beauty line on June 9. In all, Haus will be coming to over 500 locations and will be releasing “new products this fall.”

Camila Cabello is headlining the opening ceremony of the 2022 UEFA Champions League, which kicks off May 28 in Paris. “I’ve got lots of surprises in store for you,” Camila teased to her soccer-loving fans. According to the press release, Camila will perform a medley of her hits during a carnival-themed celebration.

Sara Bareilles is playing the Baker’s Wife in a limited engagement of the musical Into the Woods, which runs until May 15 at the New York City Center. She told Variety﻿, “Blink and you’ll miss it.” She adds that, while rehearsals for the limited run were grueling, seeing the cheering audience “reminds you that all of the stress is worth it.”

﻿Nick Lachey﻿ celebrated the 16th anniversary of his sophomore solo album, ﻿﻿What’s Left of Me. He joked on Instagram, “My second solo album, #WhatsLeftOfMe is officially old enough to have a driver’s license.” Nick added that it was “hard to believe” his work is that old. The album’s title track peaked at number six on the ﻿Billboard ﻿Hot 100.

