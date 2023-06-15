Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, Kesha and more

Is Olivia Rodrigo collaborating with Lana Del Rey? That’s what her fans are speculating after Rodrigo shared an Instagram photo of a mirror selfie with a red lipstick print and a caption that read “Bang bang kiss kiss,” a lyric from Lana’s song “Venice B****.” The tease was the first post Rodrigo shared since announcing her new single, “vampire,” would be dropping June 30, and fans are excited by the possibility of their pairing. As one commented, “GIRL DONT U DARE TELL ME IM GETTING A LANA COLLAB.”

We’re getting a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the video for “Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem),” the latest collaboration between BTS’ Suga and Halsey. The song is a reworking of Halsey’s “Lilith” and is featured in the latest edition of the video game Diablo. The clip shows the two artists were not together during the filming, with Halsey shooting her portion in a cathedral in France, while Suga’s was shot in South Korea. (Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Kesha has dropped the video for her latest single, “Only Love Can Save Us Now,” which was directed by Vincent Haycock. The track is from Kesha’s new Rick Rubin-produced album, Gag Order, which is out now. Kesha is set to take her new album on the road this fall. Her tour kicks off October 15 in Dallas, Texas. A complete list of dates can be found at keshaofficial.com. (Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.