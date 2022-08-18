Music notes: Nick Jonas, Meghan Trainor, Selena Gomez and Ed Sheeran

Nick Jonas will headline City of Hope Orange County’s Hope Gala on September 10. The gala will raise funds to help develop new cancer treatments. “As someone whose family has been impacted by cancer, I am honored to lend my voice to the important cause,” he said in a statement. His father, Kevin Jonas Sr., was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2017 and is in remission.

Meghan Trainor teased her new single “Don’t I Make It Look Easy” on her Instagram Story. The doo-wop song is about how she fakes a picture-perfect life on social media. “You won’t ever see me cry/ ‘Cause I got a filter for every single line/ Don’t I make it look easy, baby?” she sings in the feisty track.

Selena Gomez was seen with Kylie Jenner‘s ex-boyfriend Tyga and fans are going nuts. TMZ said the two were spotted at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, but a source insists the two are not dating. Apparently they were with different groups of people, but they all wound up hanging out in the end.

Proud Pokémon fan Ed Sheeran is cheering on those competing in the Pokémon World Championships in London. He shared a video to Instagram to tell those who have traveled across the globe for a shot at glory to have fun, and that he and his trusty Squirtle — his favorite Pokémon character — are rooting for them.

