Music notes: Niall Horan, Jessie J, Pink, Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi

Niall Horan tested his fellow Voice coaches on whether they could remember any of his new song “Heaven.” Blake Shelton failed miserably by singing the Lucky Charms theme song instead. Chance the Rapper, a new coach this season, was able to sing the melody – but it was Kelly Clarkson who dazzled by not only singing the song, but also harmonizing with Niall. “Heaven” arrives February 17.

﻿Jessie J﻿ revealed she is expecting a baby boy. She confirmed the happy news on her Instagram and also teased a new song, mentioning how her baby moves whenever she sings it. “Since I wrote this song every time I play it or sing it he moves like crazy… so I think this song is the one,” she wrote and encouraged fans to pre-save the song.

Pink revealed on Instagram that her 11-year-old daughter Willow has earned her first music plaque for their collab “Cover Me in Sunshine.” The singer shared off the memorabilia, which celebrates the song being certified Platinum in Germany for selling over 400,000 units.

If you missed the BRIT Awards, just know ﻿Harry Styles﻿ and ﻿Lewis Capaldi﻿ kissed full on the lips. Lewis shared the moment on TikTok and joked how it excited a certain part of his anatomy. He also taunted in the video caption, “how does it feel seeing someone else live your dream.”

Speaking of Lewis, he teased another demo that “will probably never see the light of day” on his TikTok. He added it won’t be included on his new album, but revealed, “obviously if it goes viral i’ll release it i’m not a fool.” He teased an unreleased demo in January and it blew up, but he has yet to release the full song.

