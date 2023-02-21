Music notes: Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, Calvin Harris, Macklemore, Katy Perry and more

Miley Cyrus celebrated “Flowers” hitting #1 on the Billboard charts by sharing a sizzling bikini snap. “Flowers is #1 @ Pop Radio for the first time & #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 again for the 5th Week in a row! THANK YOU & I LOVE YOU!,” she wrote.

Selena Gomez is toying with going back to her natural, curly hair. Sharing a bare-faced selfie and her full head of curly hair, she wrote, “I liked my hair back then.. should I do it again?”

Billie Eilish announced it’s a little easier to get your hands on her new fragrance, Eilish No. 2, because it’s now being sold at Ulta’s website.

Calvin Harris teased his new collaboration with Ellie Goulding by sharing a video of her singing inside London’s Great St. Bart’s church. “Wow @elliegoulding plus 900 year old church acoustics. New one is on the way,” he wrote. The song is apparently titled “Miracle.”

Macklemore asked his 7-year-old daughter, Sloane, to direct the music video for his song “No Bad Days.” He shared the adorable video of him asking his eldest child to help him out, to which she bursts out into tears and hugs her dad. He captioned the video, “This one is gonna be special.”

Katy Perry has teamed with Peeps candy for a new shoe collection. The sandal collection, aptly named the Peeps Bunny Collection, arrives tomorrow on the Katy Perry Collections website.

Mariah Carey announced in a statement her Black Irish Cream Liquor is going international by expanding to South America and the Caribbean. Previously, the brand was only available in the United States.

Madonna has a message to those who had an issue with her recent Grammys appearance. She tweeted, “Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol.”

