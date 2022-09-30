Music notes: Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat and Sara Bareilles

﻿Billy Eichner ﻿said ﻿Mariah Carey﻿ was his only choice when it came to soundtracking the club scene for his new gay rom-com, ﻿Bros﻿. He told E! News, “It had to be Mariah Carey. It was the only one. Mariah rules. I love her so much.”

﻿Margot Robbie﻿ is part of ﻿Taylor Swift﻿’s so-called “squad,” so she loved working with her on the new movie ﻿Amsterdam. She told Capital FM, “She’s so lovely, a real girl’s girl!” Margot also got hooked up with some ﻿Folkore﻿ merch, but her guy friends took it all. “I ended up giving it all to the my guy friends because they were all so excited and they were the way bigger T Swift fans than my girlfriends,” she laughed.

You can now try to win Doja Cat‘s heart — and more — in the popular but raunchy video game House Party. She is the latest celeb to join the suggestive game. House Party shared a teaser of her crazy storyline, which starts with her trying to sneak into a house party and then putting on an explosive concert.

It’s still hitting Sara Bareilles ﻿that she is part of an original Broadway cast recording of ﻿Into the Woods﻿. She celebrated on Instagram, “Thrilling is not an adequate word for the feeling of being a part of an original Broadway cast album. I can’t believe it. I’m so happy.” The album is out now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.