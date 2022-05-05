Music notes: Måneskin, SZA, Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake and more

ABC

If you’ve been “Beggin” for more music from ﻿﻿Måneskin﻿, you’re in luck. The Italian band announced their new single, “Supermodel,” arrives Friday, May 13, and you can pre-save it now. They haven’t released anything new since last fall’s “MAMMAMIA.”

It’s been a five-year wait, but ﻿SZA﻿﻿﻿’s sophomore album is on the way. The “Kiss Me More” singer said on the Met Gala’s red carpet, “My album is finally ready to go, more than I’ve ever felt before. So this summer, it will be a SZA summer.” This will follow her debut album, Ctrl, which she released in 2017.

The “Old Taylor” can come to the phone — Taylor Swift launched “The Old Taylor” collection, celebrating her albums 1989 and Speak Now. Fans can grab sweatshirts, keychains, sunglasses, tees and more goodies on her online store. Of course, this is fueling rumors she’s getting ready to release ‘Taylor’s Version’ of 1989.

Justin Timberlake sang for wife Jessica Biel for her birthday. The actress told Ellen DeGeneres, “He threw me such an amazing, amazing party. And he flew his band in and he performed for me.” She said Justin performed a medley of songs that documented the timeline of their relationship.

Nick Jonas teamed with his Villa One tequila co-founder John Varvatos to give one lucky fan a well-deserved vacation. Nick announced on Instagram the destination is up to the winner, as long as it’s a place that makes them feel “happiest and most content.” Enter on the website and tell them where your place is.

Kelly Clarksonsaluted Harry Styleson her daytime talk show by performing his ballad “Falling.” The single is about trying to be a better person while being afraid of slipping back on bad habits. Fans praised Kelly’s performance, saying it gave them goosebumps.

