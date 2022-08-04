Music notes: Måneskin, Madonna, Kelly Clarkson, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry

Italian rockers Måneskin are up for two MTV Video Music Awards. Bassist Victoria De Angelis told NME, “I think it’s the first time an Italian artist gets this type of recognition in the states. We’re very proud and we’re going to work even harder!” Frontman Damiano David teased they “can’t wait to come out with other music.”

﻿Madonna ﻿will appear on ﻿The Tonight Show ﻿Starring ﻿Jimmy Fallon ﻿﻿on Wednesday, August 10, to talk about her new compilation album, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones. The record will contain all of Madonna’s #1 songs on the dance charts.

Want to be Kelly Clarkson‘s neighbor? You’re in luck! The ranch next door to Kelly’s stomping grounds in Montana is for sale for $6.75 million, reports Business Insider. The property is 400 acres, overlooks the Rocky Mountains and apparently offers you the best sunset views in Montana. Kelly being a neighbor is a definite perk, though.

﻿Justin Bieber﻿ is outraged WNBA star ﻿Brittney Griner﻿ has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison and is offering to help get her back home. He wrote on his Instagram Story, “THIS HURTS. If anyone knows of any way I can help please let me know.” Griner ﻿was accused of having vape cartridges containing hashish oil, which is illegal in the country, and was found guilty on drug charges.

﻿Katy Perry﻿ is apologizing to ﻿Kim Kardashian﻿ after playing a TikTok version of the game ﻿MASH﻿. Basically, the future-predicting filter said ﻿Pete Davidson﻿ was going to be her lover and they’d have six kids — and Katy grimaced hard. “No offense @kimkardashian (and Orlando?)” she captioned the post with a shrug emoji.

