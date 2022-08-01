Music notes: Lizzo, Halsey, Blackpink, Ed Sheeran, Ava Max, Lady Gaga, Shakira and Meghan Trainor

Lizzo is #1 again on the Billboard Hot 100. “About Damn Time” remains the top song in the country, while Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” maintains second place for another week.

﻿Halsey ﻿channeled ﻿Marilyn Monroe﻿ to promote their new makeup line, af94. “A Marilyn Mon-red moment?” they teased on Instagram, which shows the singer rocking red hair and retro makeup.

BLACKPINK is back and announced their new album, Born Pink, due out next month. The group took to YouTube to tease the new effort and an upcoming new single.

Ed Sheeran showed off what a great husband he is, with Daily Mail scoring snaps of the “Shivers” singer enjoying a candlelit dinner with wife Cherry Seaborn on a balcony at a swanky Parisian restaurant.

Ava Max traded in her cherry-red hair to go “Au naturel.” She revealed her brunette makeover on Instagram.

Lady Gaga has completed the European leg of her Chromatica Ball tour with two sold-out shows in London. Gaga will now rest for a few days before kicking off her North American leg on August 6 in Toronto.

﻿Shakira﻿ faces up to eight years in prison if convicted in her tax fraud trial, but her rep tells ABC News she’s confident she’ll be vindicated. “Unfortunately, the Spanish Tax Office, which loses one out of every two lawsuits with its taxpayers, continues to violate her rights and pursue yet another baseless case,” her rep said.﻿

Meghan Trainor showed off her group of “mom friends,” which includes Ashley Tisdale and Hilary Duff. The photo was taken during a recent trip that involved comfy sweats, tasty food and flowers. One snap shows a letter from their husbands, which reads, “We love you! Enjoy breakfast on us tomorrow. You deserve this!”

