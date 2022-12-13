Music notes: Lizzo, Adele, Selena Gomez, Pink, the Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello and more

Lizzo says she turns to Adele for industry advice because, as she told Howard Stern, “She’s literally me in a different font.” As for whether they will ever collaborate, Lizzo says, “We’ve never talked about that,” but said she “would play flute with Adele” if Adele ever asked.

Speaking of Adele, you might catch her on a nature walk. Daily Mail reports she told the audience during her Vegas residency, “I’ve started hiking. I really like it. I put my headphones on and get on with it.”

Selena Gomez celebrated her Golden Globe nomination by sharing a throwback video to TikTok of her younger self dreaming of being nominated for a Grammy. “I think it would be an honor, of course, but I’m more of a Golden Globe or Oscar girl,” she had said. Selena wrote, “Dreams do come true!!” She’s up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for Only Murders in the Building.

Pink released the Sam Feldt remix of her new song, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” which transforms the disco song to a bass-heavy clubhouse rave.

The Jonas Brothers are thrilled to be heading back to Las Vegas for another encore of their residency in February and teased on Instagram, “3 more Vegas shows is just the beginning… 2023 is going to be a fun one!”

Camila Cabello got her goth on and jumped on the “Wednesday Dance” craze on TikTok. She danced alongside her Voice finalist ﻿Morgan Myles, who could be voted this year’s champion during Tuesday night’s season finale.

Sabrina Carpenter launches a new, 36-date Emails I Can’t Send tour in March, with tickets going on sale Thursday, December 15, on her website. She’ll also perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on January 4.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.