Music notes: Lil Nas X, John Mayer, Alessia Cara, Selena Gomez, Calvin Harris and more

What music does Lil Nas X jam to when exercising? He revealed on his Instagram Story he works up a sweat to Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran‘s “Bam Bam.” The Grammy winner also filmed himself doing push-ups in time to Fitz and The Tantrums‘ “The Walker.”

John Mayer‘s father suffered a medical emergency. The singer alerted fans on his Instagram Story that his father was taken to the ER and is “now fairly stable and will continue to undergo some procedures.” John will be staying by his father’s side as he recovers and has called off his concert in Saratoga Springs.

Hungry? Alessia Cara shared her simple recipe for whipped feta dip. She posted a photo of it on her Instagram Story and explained that all you need is feta cheese, paprika, salt, garlic, pepper, parsley, roasted tomatoes, olives, honey, olive oil, pumpkin and sunflower seeds. Unfortunately, she didn’t provide any measurements …

Selena Gomez proved she’s working on “new” music! She shared a silent TikTok video of her at the recording studio, which is illuminated in pink and purple lighting.

Calvin Harris teams with Halsey, Pharrell and Justin Timberlake in the song “Stay With Me,” and you’ll be able to hear it next Friday, July 15. It’ll be the third single off his upcoming Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 album.

Speaking of Calvin, his “One Kiss” collaborator, ﻿Dua Lipa,﻿ donned a canary yellow mini-dress with a cascading train when strutting the Balenciaga Couture Show catwalk in Paris. Dua also had long black opera gloves, black pantyhose and dynamic black heels to accessorize.

﻿Post Malone ﻿will virtually perform his new album ﻿Twelve Carat Toothache﻿﻿, reports ﻿Billboard﻿. Posty will launch the 40-minute film, Twelve Carat Toothache: A VR Experience, on July 15. Fans can access the movie in Horizon Worlds’ virtual reality app through September 30.

