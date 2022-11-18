Music notes: Lil Nas X, Ellie Goulding, BTS, Taylor Swift, Avicii and Christina Aguilera

Lil Nas X says he got his first tattoo, sharing some photos of the ink job to Instagram. The tattoo, which is a stylized version of the Aries astrological sign, was inked onto his right wrist.

Ellie Goulding stars in the Audible original podcast Crush Hour: A Musical. She stars as a woman named Ash who bumps into an attractive man on the train. She later thinks the handsome stranger wrote about her in the newspaper in hopes of finding her again.

BTS‘ Jin is enjoying a big feat — his Coldplay collab “The Astronaut” has sold over 1 million copies in South Korea in just 16 days. NME reports that’s the fastest-selling single from a solo artist in his native country.

Taylor Swift is not only shaking things up in the American charts, she’s also leading a chart double on Australia’s ARIA charts. Billboard reports her Midnights album and song “Anti-Hero” are leading their respective charts.

Avicii‘s 2015 “Waiting for Love” music video has surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. It is the late DJ’s second song to reach that milestone, following his 2013 smash hit “Wake Me Up.”

Christina Aguilera performed “Cuando Me Dé la Gana” alongside Christian Nodal at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards. Entertainment Tonight reports the singer donned a black sequined jumpsuit to belt out the Ranchera-style hit. Christina went into the ceremony with seven nominations and won Best Pop Vocal Album for Aguilera.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.