Music notes: Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato, Marshmello, Selena Gomez, Meghan Trainor, Justin Timberlake and more

Lil Nas X is the new boss of League of Legends and is celebrating the partnership by finally releasing “Star Walkin'” on September 23. He joked about acquiring Riot Games, the game’s maker, on Instagram.

Marshmello trolled a private event after hearing rumors that Shania Twain was going to be their surprise guest. He was the surprise guest. He shared a TikTok of “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” playing before he jumped onstage.

Demi Lovato released the Vevo live performance of “Happy Ending,” their fourth and final video of the live performance series.

Selena Gomez‘s documentary My Mind and Me will premiere at AFI Fest on November 2, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Director ﻿Alek Keshishian ﻿calls the film a “six-year labor of love” that is not a traditional pop documentary, but is “more authentic” to Selena.

Does Meghan Trainor really have Harry Styles on speed dial? The singer shared a TikTok claiming she hits him up “whenever I need pop star advice.” The video sees Meghan calling an H Styles — but spelled backwards.

Justin Timberlake topped Billboard‘s Latin Airplay chart for the first time thanks to his “Sin Fin” collaboration with Romeo Santos. Justin sings in both Spanish and English on the track.

Mariah Carey showed off her new merchandise celebrating Butterfly‘s 25th anniversary. The album anniversary merchandise includes rhinestone tank tops, sweater sets, photo T-shirts, nostalgic throwback photos and more. You can buy the exclusive merchandise on Mariah Carey’s online store.

The American Music Awards are coming back this fall, with the ceremony set for November 20. The fan-voted award show will be held at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater. As for who’ll be nominated this year, you have to wait. Nominees will be unveiled on October 13.

