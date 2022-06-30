Music notes: Lil Nas X, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, Halsey, Adele and more

Lil Nas X shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video of how he filmed “Late To Da Party.” The video shows Lil Nas X fawning over how handsome he is, joking how smart he looks while wearing glasses. The video includes its fair share of bad editing and shows how they filmed the bizarre music video into the early morning hours.

Britney Spears raved about some beaded toilet paper earrings on Instagram and now the designer is singing Britney’s praises. ﻿Licia Young﻿﻿﻿, who sells those earrings for $44 a pop, told Page Six she received a massive spike in sales. “I’ve received enough publicity to make it worth making them,” she raved.

Justin Bieber attended church for the first time since being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which paralyzed a part of his face. Page Six reports he and wife Hailey Bieber were spotted attending Wednesday night service. Hope he feels better soon!

Halsey teamed with Coca-Cola for a new music video for their song “So Good,” which you can watch by scanning a Coke bottle. Halsey announced on Instagram that they “concepted and created” the new clip with the beverage giant, which shows them painting away while enjoying a soda.

Adele teased her Friday night all-female concert at Hyde park. “Who’s ready for tomorrow!?” she asked on Instagram, and shared a series of snaps of her wearing no makeup and sitting cross-legged on a chair while belting out a song.

See the dress Olivia Rodrigo wore to the Grammy Awards at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. Billboard reports it updated their “On the Red Carpet” display and now includes Olivia’s red carpet dress, as well as Silk Sonic‘s suits and Billie Eilish‘s outfit!

Get ready, DNCE drops their new song “Got Me Good” on July 8!

