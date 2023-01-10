Music notes: Lil Nas X, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, AJR, Ava Max and Selena Gomez

Lil Nas X is heading to Manchester, Tennessee, for Bonnaroo on Saturday, June 17. Sheryl Crow, Kendrick Lamar, Portugal. The Man and Alesso are also going. The full lineup is on the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival website. Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 12, at 10 a.m. CT.

Bad Bunny is executive producing the upcoming Netflix adaptation of the book ﻿They Both Die at the End﻿﻿. ﻿Rolling Stone ﻿reports ﻿Bridgerton﻿ EP ﻿﻿Chris Van Dusen and Yellowjackets EP Drew Comins also signed on. The story is about two teen boys who learn they have one day left to live.

The rumored collab between ﻿Beyoncé﻿ and ﻿Britney Spears ﻿fell through, reports ﻿Page Six﻿. Insiders claim Bey approached Brit to star in one of her music videos, but it never got off the ground. No reason was given. The two last worked together on a Pepsi commercial with ﻿Pink﻿, singing ﻿Queen﻿’s “We We Will Rock You.”

Justin Bieber looked super cozy on a dinner date with wife Hailey Bieber. He wrapped himself in a colorful crochet blanket and wore it to a West Hollywood sushi restaurant. People reports fans have dubbed the look “couch couture.” Hailey opted for a black leather jacket, white cargo pants and a fuzzy maroon bucket hat.

AJR said they’re “in the middle of creating the biggest tour we’ve ever announced,” as well as working on their next album and scoring the upcoming Harold and the Purple Crayon musical on Broadway. “Keeping our heads down and working on some of our favorite material we’ve ever written,” they added.

﻿Ava Max ﻿will release “One Of Us,” the fourth ﻿Diamonds & Dancefloors﻿ single, on Thursday, January 12. She shared a music video sneak peek to TikTok.

﻿Selena Gomez﻿ taped her nose to look like a Who from Whoville while lip-syncing to “Where Are You Christmas?” from How the Grinch Stole Christmas. She was joined by two friends for the hilarious TikTok video.

