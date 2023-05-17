Music notes: Liam Payne, Kesha and more

Liam Payne is on his sober journey. The former One Direction member told iFL TV that he has been sober for over 100 days. “I feel amazing,” he said. “I feel really, really good, and the support from the fans and everything has been really, really good, so I’m super happy.” He also revealed he’s been working on a new album, the follow-up to his 2019 debut solo album, LP1.

Kesha has released a new song, “Only Love Can Save Us Now,” the third track she’s previewed so far from her upcoming album, Gag Order. “I have had an overwhelming dichotomy of emotions, oscillating between pain and love. Chaos and love. Fear and love,” she writes on Instagram. “I wanted my song ‘Only Love Can Save Us Now’ to sonically, lyrically, and emotionally reflect the severity of my mental pendulum swings.” Gag Order drops this Friday.

Adele has surpassed 30 million subscribers on her official artist YouTube channel. She joins an elite group of less than 30 artists to reach the milestone.

