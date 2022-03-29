Music notes: Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Lizzo and more

ABC/Randy Holmes

﻿Lady Gaga‘s awkward run-in with ﻿Caitlyn Jenner﻿ at Elton John﻿﻿’s Academy Awards viewing party is going viral. Caitlyn asks why she hasn’t bumped into Gaga at their local Starbucks recently, to which Gaga replied, “I switched baristas” and leaves.

Harry Styles dropped out of the Nosferatu movie, which stars Anya Taylor-Joy, The New Yorker confirms. No reason was given why he left the project and it is unknown what role he had. Harry is slated to next appear in the movie Don’t Worry, Darling.

﻿Lizzo﻿ is teasing new music… and a tattoo! Fans can pre-save her new song “About Damn Time” now and, when it drops, she’ll unveil the new tattoo on her — ahem — derrière.

Justin Bieber announced he also has new music on the way with Kehlani. The track, “Up at Night” drops March 30.

﻿Shawn Mendes﻿ is also teasing a new single, “When You’re Gone,” which drops Thursday. He shared a snippet to his TikTok, which is about him feeling anxiety about life after a breakup. He was also moonwalking in the video and admits, “this is unusual behaviour” in its caption.

Madonna, too, is coming out with new music — another remix of “Frozen.” This time, it’ll feature rapper 070 Shake. That remix drops Thursday and is available to pre-save now.

BTS‘ people are cracking down on bootlegs ahead of the group’s upcoming Vegas concerts, reports Law360. Their label, HYBE, claims the unauthorized sales harm BTS by allowing fans to purchase items of “inferior quality” and wants to block those sales.

Christina Perri released the music video for “evergone,” which sees her wandering around an empty theme park while grieving the loss of her stillborn daughter, Rosie.

WizKid dropped the visual that features model Winnie Harlow for his song, “True Love.” The single is off his Grammy-nominated album Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition.

