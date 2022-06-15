Music notes: Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, The Kid LAROI, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and more

Lady Gaga‘s “Poker Face” is officially her third music video to amass over 1 billion views on YouTube. “Shallow” and “Bad Romance” have each amassed over 1 billion views each.

Is Beyoncé planning a secret series of pop-up shows? The Sun believes the “Halo” singer will be hosting a series of secret concerts in the United Kingdom to promote a new album. Apparently, she is about to drop her seventh studio album and has tasked her team with scouting out possible venues to host her special gigs. A source told the outlet that Bey’s new era “will be like no other.”

The Kid LAROI had a nasty fall when playing basketball with his buddies. TMZ obtained video of the singer tripping over one of his friends and going airborne before painfully slamming down on his back. LAROI appears to be OK because he went ahead with his concert in Melbourne, Australia, that night.

﻿Billie Eilish must have been hungry after her concert in Glasgow because she ordered over $1,200 worth of takeout. The restaurant, Bucks Bar, said on Facebook that Billie “broke the Buck’s record for largest takeaway order last night.” What’d she get? Bucks revealed, “The strict vegan treated her team to 500 wings, buttermilk fried chicken burgers, veggie burgers, vegan burgers and sides of fries and mac ‘n’ cheese.”

Dua Lipa‘s car got clamped in London! Daily Mail reports the singer’s luxury convertible was fitted with a big yellow boot, but it’s not known why. Common reasons include lack of insurance, illegal parking and not paying past fines or taxes. Dua just wrapped her Future Nostalgia Tour.

Kelly Clarkson threw it back to 2008 to cover Britney Spears‘ “Womanizer.” The American Idol champ infused a bit of rock into her new cover, adding she’s “celebrating Queen Britney.”

