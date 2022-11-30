Music notes: Kygo, Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding, Adam Levine, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X and Camila Cabello

﻿Kygo﻿ is expanding his Palm Tree Music Festival to a unique, new location: Aspen, Colorado. The festival runs February 24 and February 25. Kygo, as well as Jack White, will headline the event.

Sam Smith had a sultry way of teasing their next single, “I’m Not Here to Make Friends.” Sam shared a video of them sans pants dancing on a balcony overlooking the city. Sam didn’t announce a release date.

Ellie Goulding is no longer blond. The singer has dyed her hair to a dark brown and showed it off in a new video on Instagram. “My hair looks weird,” the singer joked, but noted she plans to “keep it.”

Adam Levine stars in a new music video with Big Boi for the song “Mic Jack.” Adam plays a dry cleaning attendant in the video and is greatly annoyed by Big Boi repeatedly hitting the welcoming bell — and also the fact that he cannot find the rapper’s clothes. It’s revealed at the end that Big Boi is at the wrong cleaners and had sent Adam on a wild goose chase.

Alicia Keys ﻿shouted out ﻿Shawn Mendes ﻿when speaking to ﻿ET Canada﻿. “Oh, I love Shawn,” she raved of her mentee, adding Canadians “love the Shawn” because “he’s Canadian!” She also hinted she loves him because he’s “not a phony.”

Lil Nas X freaked out when he found a rainbow-colored Christmas tree with a unicorn in it while out shopping. He hilariously captioned the Instagram Story photo in all capital letters, “Omg gay Christmas tree, gay chrstmad tree, gay chrstnmm tree.”

﻿Camila Cabello ﻿surprised joined Latin superstar Camilo ﻿on stage during his sold out show at Microsoft Theater to perform their duet “Ambulancia.” Camilo thanked Camila for their friendship and shared a video of their joint performance.

