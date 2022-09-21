Music notes: Kesha, Sam Smith, Rihanna, Camila Cabello, Post Malone, Madonna and Selena Gomez

Hulu is teaming with Kesha for Huluween Dragstravaganza, a special featuring drag stars Ginger Minj and Monét X Change that airs October 1. The wild trailer just dropped.

﻿Sam Smith ﻿is getting ready for their comeback, and will perform live at Royal Albert Hall on October 21 and 22. “We are planning such a special show for you all, it’s been too long since we’ve been together!!!” they wrote on Instagram. Sam also teased more info about their fourth album will be “coming soon.”

Rihanna scored her third YouTube video to amass over 2 billion views. “Diamonds” is her latest song to cross the threshold, following “This Is What You Came For” and “Love The Way You Lie.”

﻿Camila Cabello ﻿has parted ways with Epic Records, her label of nearly a decade, and signed with Interscope, the same company that manages ﻿Lady Gaga﻿ and ﻿Billie Eilish, reports ﻿Variety﻿.

﻿Post Malone﻿ released his second PostyCo Kids collection. This new drop covers sizes 2T to 6T, as well as extra small to extra large in youth sizes. Prices range from $10 to $50, and products are available now on the PostyCo Kids website.

﻿Madonna ﻿struck a pose with ﻿Lil Nas X﻿ and declared, “I Love Montero,” which is the rapper’s birth name. This has fans buzzing the two might have a collab on the way. Madonna has been remixing her old songs, such as “Frozen” and “Hung Up,” so a Lil Nas X remix could be on the way.

Selena Gomez shared the behind-the-scenes video of the “Calm Down” music video she shot with Rema. The lighthearted video starts with Selena expressing confusion over an unexpected fire alarm and ends with the two sharing a sweet hug.

Speaking of Selena, she told People her cooking improved tremendously thanks to her HBO Max series Selena + Chef.

