Music notes: Kesha, Lil Nas X, Halsey, Selena Gomez and more

Kesha is headlining this year’s Stonewall Day outside of New York City’s historic Stonewall Inn on June 24, which will stream on PRIDE LIVE’s YouTube channel. Adam Lambert will provide a video message for the event.

Lil Nas X suffered some car trouble over the Memorial Day weekend. He filmed himself dancing in front of his car that “broke down in traffic” as cars sped down the highway.

Speaking of Lil Nas X, he’s teaming with M&M’s to, according to the candy company, “leverage the power of music to lay the groundwork for a new platform that brings people together to celebrate music, build connections, and enjoy more moments of fun through a series of initiatives set to kick off later this year.” In a statement, Nas says, “M&M’S is iconic and I’m a huge fan of the brand. I’m excited to work with them on some really cool projects this year that are as colorful as they are.”

Halsey shared a teaser of their new song “So Good” on their TikTok and said it was a “fiasco” to release it. To recap, Halsey claimed their label refused to release the song until they could manufacture a fake viral moment. With “So Good” dropping June 9, Halsey joked they can now go back to “using witchcraft to take over the world.”

A new tattoo for Selena Gomez﻿! Her new ankle tattoo declares “By God” written vertically behind the bone.

Diplo was hired to DJ a ritzy yacht party during the Cannes Film Festival — but he said security “wouldn’t let me in” because he wasn’t on the guest list. The “Lean On” DJ shared a video of the embarrassing mixup. Diplo eventually got in after the yacht owner spoke with security.

Sam Smith shared a behind-the-scenes video of their “Love Me More” music video, which looks like it is playing on an old VHS player thanks to its slightly fuzzy graphics.

After yanking the release date for her new EP La Tormenta, Christina Aguilera released it and the sultry “Sueltame” collab with singer Tini on streaming. She also released Aguilera, a new album that compiles the songs off her all-Spanish EPs La Tormenta and La Fuerza.

