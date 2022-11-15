Music notes: Kesha, Frankie Grande, Shakira, Maroon 5, Shawn Mendes and Harry Styles

Kesha told the person who allegedly hacked her iCloud to do their worst. She claimed on TikTok the hacker demanded $1 million in ransom or they’d release her iCloud photos, so Kesha released a slideshow of everything on there — photos of her cats, her scooping a litter box and other mundane things.

Ariana Grande‘s brother, Frankie Grande, was mugged in New York City. TMZ reports Frankie was robbed by a 17-year-old and 13-year-old who tried using his stolen credit card at a smoke shop in the area. Police apprehended the perps. Frankie said on his Instagram Story that he is “thankful to be safe and healing.”

﻿Shakira ﻿is the new face for Burberry and made her debut modeling their new seasonal line Tuesday. “Prepared for the season ahead,” the luxury fashion brand teased on Instagram. “Discover @Shakira in @Burberry’s festive film ‘The Night Before’ at Burberry.com.”

﻿Maroon 5﻿ extended their world tour with 10 new dates for the United Kingdom and Europe. “Can’t wait to see you next summer!” the band announced on Instagram.

Shawn Mendes loaned his voice to Calm’s new bedtime story We Are Connected, which you can download and listen to now. Shawn thanked author Chris Advansun for collaborating with him on “such a beautiful story.”

Is Harry Styles‘ future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in jeopardy? ScreenRant noted Harry’s movies Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman were panned by critics. It theorized that could cut into his role as Eros — brother of Thanos — in future MCU films. It’s unknown when Eros will pop up next.

Harry is also bringing his Love on Tour to Asia and added six new dates. He’ll be hitting up Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Japan.

