Music Notes: Kelly Clarkson, Olivia Rodrigo and more

Kelly Clarkson is giving fans a preview of the deluxe edition of her album chemistry, which is coming out September 22: She’s released one of the new songs from the 22-track release. In the song “roses,” she sings, “It’s too late for roses, they’ll die in a day/You can’t put a Band-Aid on the way that we’re breakin.'”

Fans think Olivia Rodrigo is teasing an upcoming tour in the visual for one of her new songs, “making the bed.” The lyrics of the song appear on a piece of notebook paper arranged on a surface with some flowers, a set of alphabet rings that spell out GUTS and a ticket that says “Olivia Rodrigo Presents GUTS World Tour.” So far, Olivia hasn’t announced anything, but she did say she made her new album with a tour in mind.

Dominic Fike‘s Apple Music Live performance earlier this year in Atlanta, Georgia, is now available to stream in full on demand on Apple Music and Apple TV+.

“Hell N Back” singer Bakar has released “I’m Done,” a new song from his upcoming album, Halo, due out September 22.

Jason Mraz has teamed up with a company called Soundwaves Art to create artwork based on the sound waves of his Grammy-winning song “Lucky.” He autographed 50 prints of the artwork, and all profits from the sales will go to the SIMS Foundation, which provides mental health and substance use recovery services for musicians, music industry professionals and their families. Visit SoundwavesArtFoundation to buy one.

(Video for “I’m Done” contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.