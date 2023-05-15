Music notes: Katy Perry, The Weeknd and more

Katy Perry shared an adorable card from her daughter, Daisy, Sunday that read, “I love when we eat snacks together. We can eat chocolate. I love you!” Katy captioned the pic, “If I anyone ever needed proof that Daisy is my daughter they can always reference the card she told her teachers to write me at school for Mother’s Day.”

Taylor Swift honored her own mom on Mother’s Day by performing “The Best Day” during her Philadelphia Eras Tour stop on Sunday. She recounted to the crowd the story of writing and recording the song in secret to surprise her mom.

After announcing plans to kill his “The Weeknd” persona, the singer changed all of the display names on social media to his birth name, Abel Tesfaye. He previously told W Magazine he plans to release one more album under The Weeknd moniker.

Halsey made a surprise appearance at Suga’s final concert at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on Sunday night. The two performed “Suga’s Interlude,” off Halsey’s Manic album, live for the first time.

