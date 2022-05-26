Music Notes: Katy Perry, Nick Jonas, Olivia Rodrigo and more

Katy Perry and Celine Dion are among the Las Vegas entertainers and other celebrities who’ve designed life-size baby elephant statues for display at Resorts World, the hotel and casino where Katy has her residency and where Celine had planned to kick hers off last year before it was postponed. The 26 elephants will be on display through Labor Day. The statues will then be auctioned off to benefit elephant welfare programs.

And speaking of Katy, she’s back at Resorts World this weekend for another round of dates in her PLAY residency. She posted a behind-the-scenes look on Instagram at all the wild and wacky costumes featured in the show.

Olivia Rodrigo reunited with her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series castmates at her show at LA’s Greek Theatre a few days ago. Co-star Dara Renee posted a series of photos on Instagram showing eight members of the cast with Olivia backstage, plus footage of her view from the audience. “GOOD 4 U!! I’m so proud of this Queen!! THE TALENT this icon carries!!” Renee captioned the photos. “Wheww chile You deserve all this and so much more. Love you to the moon and back Liv!!”

Thursday night in L.A., Nick Jonas received the 2022 Golden Glove Award at the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation’s “Big Fighters, Big Cause” Charity Boxing Night. The award acknowledged Nick’s work in raising awareness for diabetes, which he was diagnosed with as a teen. In his acceptance speech, he said, “I’ve been living with this disease for nearly 16 years and it’s been an uphill and crazy ride … I didn’t know anyone when I was first diagnosed that was living with diabetes and my only hope is and has been to try and be a face that people recognize and normalize this disease.”

Sara Bareilles is headed back to Broadway. The singer, who co-wrote the hit musical Waitress and also starred in it off and on throughout its run, will return to the Great White Way for an eight-week engagement of the Stephen Sondheim/James Lapine musical Into the Woods. Sara has been playing the Baker’s Wife in the off-Broadway production; she’ll continue the role when the show moves to Broadway’s St. James Theatre starting June 28. Tickets are on sale now via SeatGeek.com/into-the-woods.

