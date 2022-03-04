Music notes: Katy Perry, Joe Jonas and more

ABC/Eric McCandless

On Sunday’s upcoming episode of American Idol, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan proclaim their love of…cheese. In a sneak preview clip shared by E! News, the two judges are seen making up a silly song about queso. With Luke on the piano, Katy begins singing and eventually produces chips and queso from underneath the judges’ table. “It’s been under the desk/And it ain’t gone hard/Just in queso you forget/I like snacks, yeah,” she sings.

Is it official? E! News confirms via a source that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are indeed expecting their second child together. The baby will join big sister Willa, who was born in 2020. Joe and Sophie have yet to confirm the news themselves, but Sophie has been spotted out and about with a noticeable baby bump.

BTS has racked up three new Guinness World Records, all thanks to their impressive social media presence. According to the Guinness website, the group now holds the record for most followers on Instagram for a music group, with 60,151,959 followers as of February. They also have the record for most followers for a music group on TikTok and Twitter. Their TikTok account has 45.7 million followers and their Twitter page has 44,167,059 followers.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.