Music notes: Katy Perry, Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and more

ABC/Gavin Bond

Katy Perry admits she’s mispronounced “hyperbole” her entire life. The “Roar” singer revealed on Twitter she had pronounced it as “hyper-BOWL” instead of “high-PURR-boh-lee.” Makes you wonder who corrected her.

Camila Cabello told People her new album, Familia, is “the most honest and unfiltered that I’ve been.” A deluxe version of the album will come “with a journal,” which she teased on Instagram earlier. Familia drops April 8.

﻿Taylor Swift ﻿crashed pal ﻿Antoni Porowski﻿’s romantic snap with his boyfriend, Kevin Harrington. She’s standing behind the two as they pose on a couch.

Jennifer Lopez is filming her new action thriller The Mother. Daily Mail shared the photos of J.Lo in the Spanish city of Gran Canaria dressed in combat attire. The movie’s is set to debut later this year on Netflix.

Gwen Stefani shared her recent Starbucks run on her stories, which “whipped [the workers] into a frenzy.” Kudos to the barista who kept her cool while taking Gwen’s order.

If you missed GAYLE performing her new hit “ur just horny” for the first time on The Late Late Show with James Corden, you can catch it now online.

Don’t go looking for V‘s solo releases, because they have vanished. The BTS singer removed his old tracks because he’s working on his own EP, reports Billboard, which he says will be out “within the year.”

Speaking of BTS, Jungkook switched up his Instagram username to jungkook.97 and fans are upset. His old username was the alphabet spelled out, expect for “j” and “k,” with a space replacing the two letters.

Catch Lizzo on this week’s new episode of Disney+’s The Proud Family. The “Truth Hurts” singer said she “always wanted to be a cartoon” and “screamed” when asked to join the reboot. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.