Music notes: Justin Timberlake, Kelly Clarkson, PSY and more

ABC/Randy Holmes

Don’t ask Justin Timberlake about Britney Spears‘ pregnancy. Paparazzi caught up with the “Cry Me a River” hitmaker and asked him about his ex’s baby news. He was NOT interested, as seen in the video, and shouted, “Stop! Go Away!” before walking into his building. Justin and Britney dated from 1998 to 2002.

Kelly Clarksonhas won a Gracie Award, which honors women in television and radio. Kelly’s daytime talk show will be honored along with other winners at the 47th annual Gracie Awards on May 24.

PSY is making his musical comeback. The “Gangnam Style” hitmaker announced his first album in nearly five years. He’ll drop Psy 9th on April 29, the follow up of 2017’s 4X2=8. To hype fans, he’s launched his own TikTok that shows him goofing around and having fun.

Cardi B dropped the full-length version of “The Seaweed Sway,” which she made for Nickelodeon’s Baby Shark’s Big Show! episode that airs Friday. She also voices a purple shark in the episode named “Sharki B.”

Justin Bieberand wife Hailey Bieberare going strong! Hailey laughed reports of relationship woes and shared a TikTok telling gossip mongers, “Leave me alone, please. Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone.” Hailey and Justin wed in 2018.

Meghan Trainor gave husband Daryl Sabara an early birthday gift– a replica of Iron Man’s mask. Daryl geeked out over his gift, after realizing he needed to read the directions on how to use it, in the adorable video, which Meghan titled, “Actually, a success!”

Camila Cabello promises she won’t stop singing in Spanish, telling fans on Stationhead, “Don’t you even worry.” She also teased more Spanish music is on the way. Her album, Familia, is out now.

