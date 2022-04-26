Music notes: Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo and more

ABC/Randy Holmes

Jessica Biel knows the hairstyle she has in Hulu’s upcoming true-crime series Candy resembles husband Justin Timberlake‘s from his NSYNC days. “We laughed about it because it looked like the early days of those beautiful curls,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Let’s get serious, he had beautiful curls.”

Jennifer Lopez is a fan of Ted Lasso and shouted-out the Apple TV+ series in a new Instagram post. Lip-syncing a joke about how adulthood stinks, she captioned, “Me patiently waiting for the next season of Ted Lasso #adultingbelike.” The series regularly name-drops celebrities, including at least one instance of J.Lo herself getting a shout-out, during season 2.

Lizzo and GAYLE are teaming with Roblox for a special virtual performance, reports NME. The two will be honored at the in-game Logitech Song Breaker Awards on April 30, which start at 10 a.m. PT. Lizzo will perform her new song, “Special,” while GAYLE will belt out her breakthrough hit, “abcde-forget-u.”

Camila Cabello is delighted Billboard crowned “Bam Bam,” her song with Ed Sheeran, the fifth-most popular song in the world outside the U.S. “I’m so damn grateful,” she said in an Instagram Story. “This song was me coming out of pain and into joy, from girlhood to womanhood, and putting in a song the wisdom that has been passed down to me.”

Speaking of Ed, he’s heading to one of the UK’s biggest summer concerts — Capital’s Summertime Ball, taking over Wembley Stadium June 12. Other artists include Harry Styles, GAYLE, Tate McRae, Lauren Spencer-Smith and more. Tickets go on sale on April 28.

Latin superstar Bad Bunny is joining the Spider-Man universe. Deadline reports the “I Like It” rapper will star as El Muerto, the super-powered wrestler, in his own Sony movie.

