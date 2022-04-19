Music notes: Jessie J, Post Malone, Cody Simpson and more

y Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Janie’s Fund

Jessie J is battling a cold, and she admits that it’s thrown her for a loop because the experience is strangely new to her. Taking to her Instagram story recently, she declared in a stuffy voice, “I do not remember the last time having a cold — being sick without it being COVID. Who remembers that? What the f*** has happened?”

Post Malone is co-headlining San Francisco’s Outside Lands Festival in August with Green Day and SZA. Also performing at the festival, which runs from August 5 to August 7, are Jack Harlow, Disclosure, Weezer, Phoebe Bridgers and many more. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 20, at 10 a.m. PT on the festival’s official website.

Why did ﻿Cody Simpson﻿ and ﻿Miley Cyrus﻿ break up? The Australian singer told Australia’s ﻿Kyle and Jackie O﻿, “It was kind of a mutual decision between us knowing that we were going in different directions in our life… We were in different places.” There is no ill will, either, as he attested, “We had a great amazing year together.” The two broke things off in August 2020.

﻿Kelly Clarkson﻿ has revealed her childhood celebrity crush — ﻿Josh Brolin﻿. The actor appeared on her daytime talk show Tuesday, and Kelly confessed she crushed on him when he was in ﻿The Goonies﻿. When Brolin asked who was her favorite character, Kelly gushed about his character, Brand, admitting, “This is gonna get awkward, but we were gonna get married.” The two then shared a sweet hug.

Y2K beauty brand Glossier has announced Olivia Rodrigo as its first-ever celebrity partner, reports Elle. Olivia already came out with her own line, called Olivia’s Favorites, but now she’s stepping up her role in the company by serving as its new brand partner. She will now have a say in Glossier’s products, campaigns and content. She also debuted her promotional commercial, where she talks about her favorite looks.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.