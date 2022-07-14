Music notes: Jessie J, GAYLE, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris, Tai Verdes and more

Jessie J is pleading for the safe return of her Balenciaga gloves and ring, which she says were stolen during a benefit to honor the late ﻿Jamal Edwards﻿. She had planned to auction them off for the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust charity. She issued a statement to the thief on her Instagram Story about how to return the items.

A 3-year-old thought GAYLE‘s “abcdefu” hit was the actual alphabet and the adorable video is now on TikTok. Although, she did miss the “e” and jumped right into GAYLE’s lyrics.

﻿Harry Styles ﻿is about to drop a new line from his Pleasing beauty line. Hot Holiday arrives July 19 at 12 p.m. ET. Elle reports new items include the “Probiotic Soothing Spritz” drink, the “Everybody Oil” body oil and a whole bunch of new nail polishes.

Calvin Harris drops his new song “Stay With Me,” which features Halsey, Justin Timberlake and Pharrell, at midnight Thursday. According to a new teaser shared by Justin, a music video is also dropping.

Speaking of music videos, Tai Verdes has released the new visualizer for “sheluvme.” The video follows Tai taking his girl on a romantic date at an empty theater, where they dance in the spotlight and he serenades her with a candlelit piano concert.

Camila Cabello has traded her long, brunette hair for shoulder length caramel hair, which she debuted on her Instagram Stories.

﻿Britney Spears﻿ says she has finally realized her worth in a new Instagram post. “I am grateful for today in finding my body … again reflecting and CLEARING and CLARITY this week,” she wrote. “It’s good to reflect on where you have been before you know where you’re going.” This post comes a day after her father, Jamie Spears, was ordered by a judge to sit for a deposition.

