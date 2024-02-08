Music notes: Jack Harlow, Rihanna and more

﻿Do you think Jack Harlow takes his Dunkin’ coffee with vanilla, baby? The rapper appears alongside Ben Affleck in a new teaser for the coffee chain that dropped on Thursday, ahead of Super Bowl Sunday. It’s the second part in the new series of ads starring Affleck, where the actor contemplates a music career. Jack gives him some advice after Affleck admits to hearing a voice inside his head telling him not to follow a musical path. “That might be what you need to hear,” Jack tells him.

Rihanna‘s performance at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show is now memorialized forever at Madame Tussauds in Orlando. The new wax figure was unveiled on Thursday. It features Rihanna dressed in the bold red bodysuit and breastplate that she wore during the most-viewed halftime performance ever, where she revealed she was pregnant with her second child.

Miley Cyrus is living with her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, a source revealed to People. “She is very happy with him,” the source said. “Miley has changed a lot in the past couple of years. She seems more calm and harmonious. Everyone loves Maxx. He’s a great guy. She is very happy with him. He’s private and doesn’t like being in the press. It’s been good for her.”

Billie Eilish and Finneas will be honored at Variety‘s 10th annual Artisans Awards. The ceremony celebrates those responsible for the visual magic in the biggest films of last year. The sibling duo are being recognized for their song “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.