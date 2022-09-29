Music notes: Harry Styles, Zedd, Meghan Trainor, Charlie Puth and Avril Lavigne

Harry Styles could win an Academy Award next year. Variety reports Amazon Studios has submitted him — and the entire My Policeman cast — to be considered in the Oscars’ supporting categories. We’ll find out if he scores a nod when the Oscars reveals its nominees on January 23.

Zedd will celebrate the 10th anniversary of his album Clarity with a special live performance at the Dolby Theatre on October 9, where he’ll be accompanied by a 50-piece orchestra. The event will stream exclusively on the Moment platform, and tickets are on sale now.

Meghan Trainor has a special, bright pink vinyl edition of her new album, Takin’ It Back, for sale. The color is described as “candy fleece” and it’s a 2-side LP. You can preorder the vinyl now. The album comes out October 21.

Charlie Puth released the music video for Calvin Harris‘ “Obsessed.” He stars alongside collaborator Shenseea, whom he pines for in the beach-vibed video.

Avril Lavigne has been changing up her look for each new album, but says her Love Sux era is “a little bit of all of my styles over the years.” She told Billboard she loves that looks from the early 2000s are back in style and raved, “It’s more sexy now … Everything used to be so baggy and low, and now, the new versions are high waisted with a crop top.”

