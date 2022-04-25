Music notes: Harry Styles, Selena Gomez, Doja Cat and more

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Harry Styles

Harry Styles just wrapped headlining Coachella and now he’s off to headline BBC Radio 1‘s Big Weekend 2022 that runs May 27 through May 29 in Coventry, U.K. Other artists heading to the event include Ed Sheeran, “Boom Clap” singer Charli XCX, Anne-Marie, Calvin Harris and more.

Selena Gomez held a Wizards of Waverly Place reunion with Jennifer Stone by recreating the show’s “Crazy Hat” song. “We had to…,” Selena captioned the TikTok video. The two were also holding onto adult beverages as they laughed their way through lip-syncing and dancing along to the song.

PSY announced he has yet another new song on the way, this time called “Ganji” featuring Korean-American rapper Jessi. The track drops Friday at 6 p.m. Korean time.

Doja Cat is singing an Elvis song in the upcoming ELVIS Original Motion Picture Soundtrack and it drops May 6. Doja has the lead single off the upcoming album, titled “Vegas,” which blends Elvis’ hits “Hound Dog” into the new track. It’s now available to pre save. ELVIS, the movie, arrives in theaters June 24.

﻿Miley Cyrus﻿ announced the deluxe version of ﻿ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE﻿, and you can get your hands on it this Friday.

The Weeknd‘s upcoming HBO drama The Idol is being retooled, reports Variety. “The Idol’s creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction,” HBO told the outlet. “The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series.”

Justin Timberlake enjoyed some golf with late night show host Jimmy Fallon and shared a video montage of the antics the two got up to, including dancing, rolling around in the grass and jumping around while hugging. “We also golfed…” Justin joked in the video caption.

