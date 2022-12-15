Music notes: Harry Styles, Mariah Carey, Elton John and more

Harry Styles is signing off until the new year. The singer posted a message on Instagram Thursday, writing, “2022 changed my life. I can’t begin to thank all of you who supported me through it, I’ll never forget it. I hope your end of year is filled with happiness and calm.” He concluded by writing, “Love you all. See you next year.”

Mariah Carey was presented with a plaque commemorating “All I Want for Christmas Is You” hitting number one on the Billboard Hot 100 four years in a row. She posted a photo of herself accepting the plaque and wrote, “Grateful.”

Elton John and his husband, David Furnish, hosted an “epic dinner” this week, with guests including Dua Lipa, record producer Andrew Watt and some of the stars of Netflix’s Heartstopper – including Kit Connor, who played a young Elton in the movie Rocketman. They shared a photo of the dinner party on Instagram, which quickly went viral as people commented on the varied assortment of guests.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have taken up a new hobby: gardening. Gwen tells E! News one of her New Year’s resolutions is to get better at it. “[W]e had a failed gardening year this year,” she said. “I mean, we had a lot of things against us. There was a drought, so that happened. But, we are gonna get smarter and we’re gonna have some success next year.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.