Music notes: Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris and Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles ﻿shouted out ex ﻿Taylor Swift﻿ during his One Night Only concert in London, belting out part of her hit “22” to celebrate a fan’s birthday. Upon hearing someone in the crowd at O2 Brixton Academy was turning 22, he belted out, “I’m feeling 22, ooh ooh” while busting out a few moves, which fans caught on camera.

Dua Lipa is “freaking out” because none other than Donatella Versace helped prepare for her concert in Milan, Italy, by doing “up my whole dressing room.” Dua shared on her Instagram Story the extravagantly decorated room, which features yellow quilts, flowers, throw pillows and more bearing the Versace symbol.

Speaking of Dua, she’s teaming up again with “One Kiss” collaborator ﻿Calvin Harris ﻿for an all new song, “Potion,” dropping Friday. A clip of the song features the lyrics: “Late night conversations, electric emotions / Sprinkled with a little bit of sex / And that’s a potion, yeah.”

Speaking of new music, Ed Sheeran is releasing the “repackaged” tour edition of his new album = (Equals) on Friday and it will contain the never-before-released songs “One Life” and “Penguins,” which he made for the 2019 film Yesterday. Ed also teased in his Instagram announcement, “There will be two other brand new songs on there as well.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.