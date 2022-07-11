Music notes: Harry Styles, blackbear, Doja Cat, Shawn Mendes, Meghan Trainor and Ed Sheeran

A new Harry Styles conspiracy theory just dropped. TikTok influencer Abigail Henry argues Harry might actually be bald and the theory has gone viral. Abigail adds Harry once boasted about being able to escape public notice very easily — and, as she says, what could be easier than removing a toupee?

blackbear is hitting the road for the Nothing Matters tour, a 15-date trek starting September 4 and running through September 29. Special guests include ﻿Avril Lavigne﻿’s fiancé, ﻿Mod Sun﻿. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15, at 10 a.m. local time on his official website.

Doja Cat is a cat person — or is she? Doja revealed on TikTok she secretly got a puppy about two weeks ago and it’s already had its first incident. “I, as a dog owner, can now finally say it with sincerity,” she captioned before referencing the viral Amber Heard comment that her dog “stepped on a bee.”

Shawn Mendes﻿ had to postpone a few tour dates for his mental health, and a source tells ﻿People﻿ he’s “getting help.” They explained, “Shawn is a very sensitive and caring guy. When he gets frustrated with things around him, he turns inward and suffers.”

Meghan Trainor has a sweet message for her younger self. Taking to TikTok, the Grammy winner wrote, “Little insecure me would be so proud of where I am now” and shared a video montage of all her achievements, from winning a Grammy to starting a family with husband Daryl Sabara.

﻿Ed Sheeran was performing in Cardiff during the final soccer match of the UEFA Championship League — which saw Liverpool take on Real Madrid — but he was still plugged in. He revealed on TikTok, “I was actually getting the results of this game in my ears” and that he “asked for the score inbetween [sic] each song.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.