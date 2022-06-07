Music notes: Halsey, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Harry Styles and more

Halsey teased more of their new song “So Good” and shared snippets of the music video. The song drops Thursday, while the clip will be released the next day. You can presave the song now.

Ariana Grande was spotted on a rare dinner date with husband Dalton Gomez. Daily Mail shared photos of Ari wearing an oversized puffy jacket for her sushi date, noting that she kept her figure hidden.

Lizzo says “ISSA COMPLIMENT” when “ugly” dudes tell women “ok Lizzo” like it’s an insult. Why? “I’m beautiful, rich & get immaculate d***,” she quipped on Twitter.

Harry Styles has been simultaneously leading Billboard‘s Hot 100, Artist 100 and the Billboard 200 for two straight weeks. He is the seventh artist in history to achieve the feat, but has a ways to go to beat Drake, who has the longest streak leading all three charts with 15 weeks.

How well do you think Dua Lipa plays tennis? According to a new Evian commercial that sees her being taught by tennis pro Emma Raducanu, she shouldn’t quit her day job. Dua shared the hilarious commercial to her Instagram, where she fails to embrace her inner Serena Williams.

Ed Sheeran revealed why he names his albums after math symbols. He says it’s “to give the illusion that I’m good at maths.” He admitted on TikTok, “Fun fact I actually failed maths in school.”

Of course Katy Perry matches her shoes to her biggest songs. She told Footwear News that her rainbow Rizzo shoe matches her song “Firework,” while her jelly shoes make her think of “Teenage Dream.”

Carly Rae announced her The So Nice tour, which kicks off September 24. Tickets go on sale June 10 at 10 a.m. local time via CarlyRaeMusic.com/tour, which also lists her tour dates.

