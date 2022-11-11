Music notes: Gotye, Taylor Swift, Joe Jonas, Britney Spears and Ariana Grande

We heard Gotye‘s “Somebody That I Used to Know“11 years ago — and on Friday the music video reached an incredible 2 billion views. The artsy music video, which featured Kimbra, sees the pair becoming absorbed by an abstract art piece, but Kimbra breaks free at the end.
Taylor Swift is out with another “Anti-Hero” challenge and this one stars her adorable cat Benjamin Button. Taylor’s official fan page tweeted out, “Looks like Benjamin was left to his own devices and joined in on the #TSAntiHeroChallenge!” What’s Benjamin’s crime? He supposedly enables Taylor’s codependency.
Joe Jonas released his collab with Khalid, “Not Alone,” on Friday and followed up with the song’s official music video, which features scenes from the upcoming Korean War drama Devotion. Joe stars as aviator Marty “Skip” Goode in the movie, which flies into theaters on November 23.
Britney Spears shouted out Ariana Grande again, this time over her r.e.m. beauty fragrances. “I know I shouldn’t say this because I have my own line of perfume… but I’m obsessed with @ArianaGrande’s fragrance line,” she wrote on Instagram. Ari wrote in the comments, “i love yours as well ! always have and will. sending you so much love, queen.”
Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.