Music notes: GAYLE, The Chainsmokers, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Tai Verdes and more

GAYLE is taking over for Willow — who was taking over for Justin Bieber — at Summerfest. The festival didn’t explain why Willow bowed out in their social media alert. In addition to GAYLE, Nesa Barrett will take the stage on June 30. Justin had to bow out after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The Chainsmokers will headline Chicago’s Pride in the Park this weekend, the Daily Herald reports. Singers Daya, Rebecca Black and Saucy Santana are also slated to perform at the weekend event.

Taylor Swift was spotted making out with boyfriend Joe Alwyn in the Bahamas, reports TMZ. The ultra-private couple is rarely photographed out and about, so photogs went wild when they spotted them enjoying some fun in the sun. They are reportedly shacking up in Lenny Kravitz‘s Airstream.

Camila Cabello was set up with her rumored new beau, dating app mogul Austin Kevitch. Entertainment Tonight reports Austin had some friends in common with the “Havana” singer and asked them to set something up — and it worked. Per a source, “They went out and had fun together.”

﻿Tai Verdes ﻿released his new summertime song “sheluvme” on Wednesday. Tai said the song is about his best friend and “all these different ways about what this person does to me.”

Andy Grammer and Rachel Platten are performing at PBS’ A Capitol Fourth, where they will sing from Washington, D.C., for a fireworks spectacular. Rachel will also lead a special tribute to the nation’s military heroes and their families. The festivities air July 4 starting at 8 p.m. ET on PBS.

Kelly Clarkson performed a resounding cover of Demi Lovato‘s heart-wrenching ballad “Anyone” on her daytime talk show Wednesday. Several fans have admitted in the comment section Kelly successfully managed to make them bawl their eyes out.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.