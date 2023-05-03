Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Suga and Billie Eilish

Ed Sheeran reportedly had to miss his 98-year-old grandmother’s funeral due to his copyright trial in New York. The memorial service for Anne “Nancy” Sheeran took place Wednesday in Ireland. Ed’s father reportedly said in his eulogy that Ed was “so upset” he couldn’t be there.

BTS’ Suga is hitting the basketball court as the NBA’s new ambassador. According to a press release, Suga, who is a huge NBA fan, will work with the organization on several social media initiatives and promotional activities. He’ll get to attend games in the U.S. and Asia and interact with fans of the sport. “Music and basketball have been shared passions of mine since my youth, and it’s a dream to be named an NBA Ambassador,” he says in a statement. “I’m excited to formalize my relationship with the NBA, and I can’t wait to share some exciting collaborations I have planned with the league over the coming months.”

Did you really go to the Met Gala if you didn’t sneak a bathroom mirror selfie? Billie Eilish snapped one with Maya Hawke, Elle Fanning and Halle Bailey at Monday’s event.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.