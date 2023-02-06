Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Big Time Rush, Jax, MAX and Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran told fans they could ask him anything on his Instagram Story, so naturally questions flooded in about when he’ll release his new album. Ed slowly teased, “Sometime this year,” while widening his eyes. Although he didn’t mention a title, fans believe the next album will be called Minus, stylized as “-“.

After Lizzo praised Beyoncé in her impassioned acceptance speech for Record of the Year and spoke about the impact Bey had on her music, the two finally had their moment together. Sharing a photo of her posing for photos with Bey – and Adele – Lizzo hilariously tweeted in all capital letters, “Nobody talk to me !!!!!”

Demi Lovato and Jutes made their red carpet debut as a couple. Page Six reports the pair walked the red carpet for record producer Clive Davis‘ pre-Grammys gala and locked lips while posing for the cameras. They have been dating since the summer.

Big Time Rush announced their Can’t Get Enough Tour, and they’re taking MAX and “Victoria’s Secret” singer Jax with them. A tour presale starts Tuesday, February 7, at 10 a.m. local time for the band’s fan club members, while general admission goes live on Friday at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

Taylor Swift says of “All Too Well: The Short Film” winning the Grammy for Best Music Video, “I can’t put into words what this means to me.” She tweeted, “For the @RecordingAcad and my peers to acknowledge me as a director, and in doing so, acknowledge my work to try and reclaim my music… I’m blown away. Thank you to all the fans who willed this to happen.”

