Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B and more

What is Ed Sheeran doing with a bunch of Pokémon plushies? He teased a clip of his new song “Celestial” while lying down in pile of plush toys, which he revealed is “only half of the collection.” He captioned the clip, “Showing my new tune to my Pokémon friends,” and added, “I think they liked it.”

﻿Katy Perry﻿ is being honored by ﻿Variety﻿ as part of its “Changemakers” special. The episode “Power of Women: The Changemakers” airs September 22 at 10 p.m. on Lifetime. Katy was selected for her Firework Foundation.

Justin Bieber‘s YouTube channel hit a major milestone — it has amassed over 70 million subscribers. Only two other music acts have that many followers —BLACKPINK and BTS.

﻿Avril Lavigne﻿ saluted ﻿Shania Twain ﻿by singing her song “No One Needs to Know” at Tuesday’s ACM Honors. Shania was given the Poet Award. Avril proved she can sing with a country twang and teased, “So now is it my time to go Country? Hehe.” She also lavished praise on to Shania, calling her “my Canadian Queen.”

﻿Megan Thee Stallion﻿ is headlining the LA3C culture and music festival. The “Sweetest Pie” rapper will co-headline with Marry Me star Maluma. The two-day event begins December 10 at Los Angeles State Historic Park. Tickets are on sale now.

Cardi B is fed up with inflation. She went on Instagram Live to criticize how it’s affecting working class people by driving up mortgage rates. A fan reposted the video, to which she responded, “No seriously…I want to know how people are surviving…”

Camila Cabello sang “Havana” with her fellow Voice judges Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Blake Shelton in a new season promo. You can see Camila’s debut when the season premieres Monday, September 19, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

