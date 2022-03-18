Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Lopez, Charli XCX and Post Malone

ABC

For those keeping up with Ed Sheeran‘s “Shape of You” copyright trial, Friday was all about what two forensic musicologists thought. BBC says Anthony Ricigliano, who helped Led Zeppelin shake off their own copyright case, said the similarities between “Shape of You” and Sam Chokri‘s “Oh Why” are “overstated” and it is “objectively unlikely” Ed plagiarized because of how “commonplace” the disputed melodies are.

In case you missed it, Leah Remini begged Jennifer Lopez to tone it down so she could share the beauty spotlight. “Can you be ugly once? Can you just be normal once?,” she asked the “On the Floor” hitmaker in a TikTok video, which came from a pool party where Leah showed up in regular attire while J.Lo was glammed up.

Charli XCX says now is her time to shine, telling Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe “the music industry is beginning to catch up with me a little bit.” The “Boom Clap” hitmaker adds, “We’re at this time now where being an artist like me is actually quite common” and that her brand of music is now a “tangible genre” not just made for “werid kids who have great taste.”

Post Malone shared a sweet shout-out to a fan celebrating their 21st birthday. TMZ shared footage of the cute exchange, in which Posty gives the birthday boy, who is autistic, a big bear hug and asks his thoughts about his first beer. “What kind of beer did you get? That’s a tough choice,” the “Circles” singer inquired before thanking the fan, named Andrew, for his support.

